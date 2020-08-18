MoU signed for establishing first unit of defence category industry in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: MoU for establishing the first manufacturing unit of a Defense Category Industry in Chhattisgarh was signed on Monday in presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. This industrial unit will manufacture bullet-proof jackets and helmets for Government of India's armed forces, infantry, BSF, CRPF and State Government's armed forces.

In a humble ceremony held at CM House, the MoU was signed between Chhattisgarh Government's Industry Department and M / s ATMASTCO Ltd, Durg for establishing the industrial unit for defence equipment. Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma was also present on the occasion. This industrial unit for defence equipments will come up at Birebhant village of Durg district in Chhattisgarh.

Capital investment worth nearly Rs 87.50 crore will be done by the company. This industrial unit will generate employment for around 150 people. In the first phase, the industrial unit will manufacture one lakh bulletproof jackets and one lakh helmets. Chief Minister Baghel congratulated the officials of M / s ATMASTCO Ltd and Industry Department for establishment of this unit.

The MoU was signed by Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Pingua on behalf of Industry Department and by MD of M / s ATMASTCO Ltd, S Swaminathan. Principal Secretary Pingua said that Defense category has been enlisted as the top-priority category in the new industrial policy of Chhattisgarh Government. MD of M/s ATMASTCO Ltd S Swaminathan informed that this unit will start production by November month.

M / s ATMASTCO Ltd, Durg signed contract for Defence Technology under license and agreement with Government of India on 25 March 2019. Under this contract, permission for establishing this unit for production of Bulletproof Jackets and Helmets was issued on May 5, 2020. Subsequent to the issuance of license by Government of India for establishing this industrial unit, State

Government signed MoU on Monday.