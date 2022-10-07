Mother, sister of Gauri Lankesh join Rahul

Chittanahalli (Karnataka): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Friday joined by the mother and sister of slain activist Gauri Lankesh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra here as he walked with them and said he stood with her and countless others who "represent the true spirit of India."



He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of people like Lankesh and that can never be silenced. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, Lankesh stood for truth, courage and freedom.

"I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India. Bharat Jodo Yatra is their voice. It can never be silenced," Gandhi wrote while sharing the picture of him walking with Lankesh's family members holding her mother's hand.