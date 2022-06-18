Mother, not just a word, but range of emotions: PM Modi pens blog on mom's 100th birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a blog on Saturday, wished his mother on her 100th birthday. In a lengthy post, he highlighted his mother's sacrifices, reminisced about his childhood and wrote about the various aspects of her life that helped him shape his mind, personality and self-confidence.



Here's the full text....

Mother – is not just any other word in the dictionary. It encompasses a whole range of emotions – love, patience, trust, and a lot more. Across the world, irrespective of country or region, children have a special affection for their mothers. A mother not only gives birth to her children, but also shapes their mind, their personality, and their self-confidence. And while doing so, mothersselflessly sacrifice their own personal needs and aspirations.

Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother's centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his. Just last week, my nephew shared a few videos of Mother from Gandhinagar. A few youngsters from the society had come home, my father's photograph was kept on a chair, there was a kirtan, and Mother was immersed in singing bhajans while playing the manjeera. She is still the same - age may have taken a toll physically, but she is as mentally alert as ever.

Earlier, there was no custom of celebrating birthdays in our family. However, children from the younger generations planted 100 trees to remember my father on his birthday.

I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories from the past. My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers! As I write about my Mother, I am sure that many of you would relate to my description of her. While reading, you may even see your own mother's image. My Mother was born in Visnagar in Mehsana in Gujarat, which is quite close to my hometown Vadnagar. She did not get her own mother's affection. At a tender age, she lost my grandmother to the Spanish Flu pandemic. She does not even remember my grandmother's face or the comfort of her lap. Compared to today, Mother's childhood was extremely difficult. Perhaps, this is what the Almighty had destined for her. Mother also believes that this was God's will. But losing her mother early in her childhood, the fact that she couldn't even see her mother's face, continues to give her pain.

Mother did not have much of a childhood due to these struggles – she was forced to grow beyond her age. She was the eldest child in her family and became the eldest daughter-in-law after marriage. After marriage too, she picked up all these responsibilities. If I look back at my parents' lives, their honesty and self-respect have been their biggest qualities. Despite struggling with poverty and its accompanying challenges, my parents never left the path of honesty or compromised on their self-respect. They had only one mantra to overcome any challenge - hard work, constant hard work!

In his life, my father never became a burden on anyone. Mother too tries to ensure that - she does her own chores as much as possible.

Today, whenever I meet Mother, she always tells me "I don't want to be served by anyone, I want to go with all my limbs working."

In my Mother's life story, I see the penance, sacrifice, and contribution of India's matrushakti. Whenever I look at Mother and crores of women like her, I find there is nothing that is unachievable for Indian women. Far beyond every tale of deprivation, is the glorious story of a mother, Far above every struggle, is the strong resolve of a mother.

Ma, a very happy birthday to you. Best wishes as you start your birth centenary year.

I have never been able to muster the courage to write at length publicly about your life until now. I pray to the Almighty for your health and wellbeing, and your blessings on all of us. I bow at your feet.