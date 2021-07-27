MoSR visits vaccination centre at SP Marg Health Unit

NEW DELHI: Northern Railway opened vaccination centers at various locations all over the zone to expedite the Nation's Covid-19 vaccination outreach initiated by the PM in Jan 2021. At the centers set up at the Central Hospital, Divisional Hospitals and the Health Units, Railwaymen and their wards are being given free vaccination. More than 80% of the employees over NR have been given first dose of the vaccine. While about 20% have received both doses.



To get a firsthand experience of the immunization process, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways visited the S.P. Marg Railway Health Unit, New Delhi, on Saturday. She was received at the hospital by Naveen Gulati, Additional General Manager, PCMD, Dr. V.K. Yadav, CMD, Dr. Amita Jain, DRM/ Delhi S.C. Jain and other senior officers of Northern Railway. The Minister was briefed about the facilities available at the Health Unit and the vaccination centre. The Minister interacted with the doctors and the medical staff present at the Unit. She appreciated the good work done by the medical fraternity to save lives from the deadly disease.

Speaking highly of the vaccination drive being conducted by the Railways, she said that there is no deficiency of the vaccine and all railwaymen and their dependents should be immunized expeditiously. This is the only way to fight off this deadly disease.