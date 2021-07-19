MoSR visits Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Railways Darshana Vikram Jardosh visited the Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi, on Saturday. She was attended at the hospital by Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager and other senior officers of Northern Railway.

The Minister was briefed about the Medical system of Northern Railway and the preparedness for Covid-19 treatment at the hospitals especially the referral hospital NRCH at New Delhi.

The minister went around the hospital inquiring about the different speciality departments present there. She interacted with the doctors and the nursing staff and keenly listened to their experiences in treating the patients. She later visited the main vaccination centre set up in the zone at the hospital. She was informed by the Medical Director of NRCH that 81% of the employees have already been given their first dose.

The Minister advised that all employees of all ages and also their wards should be vaccinated speedily to make the nation's immunization drive initiated by PM Modi is a success.

She later inspected the recently installed oxygen generation plant at the hospital. She expressed satisfaction at the set up and said that it is assuring that Northern Railway is working towards self sufficiency in terms of medical oxygen.

The Minister planted a sapling of Rudraksh tree in the main lawn of the hospital. The Minister also inquired about the railwaymen who passed away due to Covid. She briefed the Railway administration to effectively rehabilitate the families of the deceased as soon as possible.