Mortar shell defused in Poonch

Jammu: The Army on Tuesday defused a mortar shell fired by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The shell was found by locals in Balakote belt and the Army was informed, they said.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) safely defused the shell.

