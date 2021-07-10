More than 10 thousand cases resolved in National Lok Adalat

New Delhi: According to the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi, the Hybrid National Lok Adalat was organized in all the courts from Taluka level to High Court level in the state of Chhattisgarh today, in which the cases have been resolved by mutual conciliation of the parties. In the National Lok Adalat, 10 thousand cases have been resolved, out of which about one thousand cases were of section 188 related to violation of guidelines during the Corona period, which has been withdrawn on the initiative of the government. Lok Adalat cases have been resolved in the physical or virtual presence of the parties.



According to the directions of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Acting Chief Justice, and Executive Chairman, Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority, Bilaspur, each district has been given the power of special sitting of magistrate for the Lok Adalat, on the basis of which small cases have been resolved with the approval of the parties.

Apart from this, special cases like Section 321 , 258, Petty Offenses and cases registered under Disaster Management Act 2005 during the Corona period were also resolved. Such cases which were not yet presented in the court were also disposed of as pre-litigation cases on the basis of mutual agreement of the parties.

Matters resolved by reaching to the parties through the country's first mobile Lok Adalat van

As per the directions of Justice Shri Prashant Kumar Mishra, Acting Chief Justice and Executive Chairman, State Legal Services Authority, 7 cases pending in the District Court through District Legal Services Authority Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund were organized by the State Legal Services Authority. By reaching the houses of the parties through van, the cases were resolved by mutual conciliation of the parties. In these cases, 2 persons with disabilities in District Court of Mahasamund district, 1 person admitted to the district hospital, 2 persons were unable to appear in the court due to illness and 2 persons were not able to present in the court due to old age. The mobile Lok Adalat van reached them and the process of disposal of the cases was completed.

Similarly, a total of 123 cases have been resolved by the Chhattisgarh High Court in the said National Lok Adalat through 04 division benches, in which an award of Rs 2 crore 39 lakh 90 thousand 840 has been passed while resolving 103 cases of motor accidents.