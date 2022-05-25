More BJP leaders waiting to join TMC: Arjun Singh

kolkata: Arjun Singh, who returned to the Trinamool Congress two days ago, on Tuesday asserted that many more people are eagerly waiting to join Trinamool.



Singh, who had left the TMC ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, also claimed that he is in touch with another BJP MP Saumitra Khan but only time will speak about his next move.

"Many people are waiting to join the TMC (from the BJP). Just wait and see what happens," he told reporters. Meanwhile, it was learnt that the BJP has named Soumitra Khan as the party's vice-president.

Asked whether Khan, who too had switched over from TMC ahead of the last general election, will switch camps too, Singh replied: "Saumitra is like my younger brother. I won't comment on it now. Do

you want me to reveal everything today? Just wait and watch."

Khan, however, denied the speculations fuelled by the Barrackpore MP but agreed that he shares a cordial relationship with Singh and a few other TMC MPs.

"I share good relations with TMC MPs such as Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Aparupa Poddar. But I want to say that I will join the TMC the day Abhishek Banerjee leaves the party.

I have vowed never to work under Abhishek Banerjee," Khan said.

The state BJP unit has been fighting hard to keep its flock together since the Assembly poll results were declared in May last year.