Monsoon session of Parliament ends four days before schedule

New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament ended on Monday, four days ahead of schedule, after continued disruptions during the last three weeks over issues like price rise, suspension of 27 MPs, the controversial "Rashtrapatni" remark and the Enforcement Directorate's action.



Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which were adjourned sine die on Monday afternoon, saw the passage of seven and five bills, respectively, during the session which was to end on August 12.

While Lok Sabha saw a total of 16 sittings that lasted for 44 hours and 29 minutes, the Upper House met for 38 hours with as many as 47 hours lost due to disruptions, an issue flagged by outgoing Chairman Venkaiah Naidu who has frequently expressed unhappiness over the stalling of proceedings.

Rajya Sabha also bid farewell to Vice President Naidu, whose tenure ends on August 10. During the next session, Rajya Sabha proceedings would be chaired by Jagdeep Dhakhar, who will take over on August 11. Members cutting across party lines recalled the contributions of Naidu, noting how he inspired and allowed them to speak in their native languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his witty one-liners were "revered, and never countered." He hailed Naidu's highly productive five-year term as vice president of India and Rajya Sabha chairman and said the attendance of members in the House increased during his tenure. The Prime Minister said a record 177 bills were passed or discussed during these five years.

"Your one-liners are wit-liners and win-liners as well... There is nothing left to be said after that. Your every word is heard, preferred, revered and never countered," said the Prime Minister, imitating Naidu's trademark style of making incisive, witty and rhyming remarks.

Naidu said people expect Parliament "to discuss, debate and not disrupt" and appealed to members to maintain "decency, dignity and decorum" so that the image and respect of the house are maintained.

Brushing aside speculation, Naidu said, "People now often talk -- either president, otherwise dissident or a resident. I am not going to all these three."

"I never aspired to be the president, never become a dissident and will never be confined to the residence. I would be moving around. Going around, meeting you all, greeting you all and talking to you on larger issues. I would not get into politics. We are all working on our way, We are not enemies, we are rivals," Naidu said.

While some Opposition members urged him to pen an autobiography, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge appreciated how Naidu functioned despite being "under pressure".

Naidu turned emotional when Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien narrated an incident from the Vice President's early life when he lost his mother as a one-year-old.

Before adjourning Rajya Sabha, which he presided over for the last time, Naidu said the house had 16 sittings during which it conducted business for more than 38 hours.

Government sources said that the members of various parties were in favour of the earlier conclusion of the session as they wanted to visit their constituencies due to upcoming festivals.