Monsoon Session: Naidu takes Coronavirus test

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday underwent a compulsory COVID-19 test, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that starts on September 14.

It is mandatory for every member to undergo the COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test before attending the Monsoon Session, an advisory issued to all Rajya Sabha members said.

The members have been asked to get their test done within 72 hours before the commencement of the session. They can get themselves tested at the Parliament House complex or at any hospital or laboratory authorised by the government.

For the convenience of members, three test centres have been set up in the Parliament House annexe. They have been requested to send their test reports in advance to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on a designated e-mail address to avoid inconvenience at the time of entry into the Parliament House during the session, the advisory said.

The RT-PCR test for COVID-19 is also mandatory for employees of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha secretariats, and personnel of agencies deployed at the Parliament House complex.

The advisory said that arrangements have also been made for rapid-antigen test for personal staff and drivers of MPs at the Reception Office of the Parliament House.