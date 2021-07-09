Money laundering case: Param Bir Singh summoned by ED

New Delhi: The ED is soon expected to question and record the statement of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a money laundering case linked to his allegation of a Rs 100 bribery-cum-extortion racket in the state police establishment that led to the resignation of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said on Friday.

They said 59-year-old Singh has been issued summons to appear before the investigating officer of the case in Mumbai and the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has sought some time to depose apparently owing to an health issue.

The summons has been issued to Singh sometime ago as part of the investigation into the case involving him and Deshmukh, they said.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, is currently the director general of Maharashtra Police home guards unit.

He was removed as the Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) after multiple investigations were launched into an instance of security scare that was reported from near the Mumbai house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in the capital city of Maharashtra.

The investigation in the alleged bribery case gathered pace after the ED late last month raided the premises of Deshmukh, 72, and his aides in Nagpur and Mumbai and later arrested two of his staffers. The former home minister was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) thrice but he skipped the dates.

Deshmukh, some days ago, moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from any coercive action by the ED in this money laundering case.

The ED case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by Singh.