Money laundering case: Cong workers protest against ED raids at National Herald premises

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday came down heavily on Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in around 14 locations in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, including at the publishing unit's premises in Delhi and those linked with Associated Journals Limited (AJL),



Workers of Congress gathered in large numbers at the Herald House in Delhi, which is the office of the National Herald newspaper, to protest the ED raids, carrying placards and raising slogans against the government.

The ED raids conducted at different premises linked to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) that runs the newspaper just a few days after the central probe agency questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case connected to National Herald. However, the sources have opined that probe agency may attach properties linked to the case after searches.

Hitting back at the government for ED raids, Congress leaders said that Opposition's questions on crucial issues like inflation and unemployment had put the government on the back foot. They are unable to answer the people of the country so they are trying to humiliate and blackmail those who are asking uncomfortable questions, a party leader said.

"The raids on Herald House, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg are a part of the continued attack against India's principal opposition-Indian National Congress. We strongly condemn this vendetta politics against those who speak up against the Modi government. You cannot silence us!" said Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in a tweet.

On ED raids, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "This is a political vendetta to ruin the image of Congress... The party will not tolerate these kinds of actions by the government." "The BJP-led central government wants to "suppress the voice of Congress and create fear," Kharge added.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "This is the first time in independent India that the government is acting upon political hatred and revenge… This is absolute rock bottom for Indian politics to set petty personal scores and to intimidate India's opposition."

"The Congress will not allow the government to 'distract people' from issues such as price rise and unemployment, and will continue to fight inside and outside Parliament," Shrinate further added.

Notably, ED had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi late last month and asked over 100 questions in 12 hours in three days, while her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was earlier questioned over five days and was asked around 150 questions.