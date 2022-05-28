Modi to release benefits, services under PM cares

chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the benefits & services to children under PM Cares for Children scheme for the welfare & best interests of the COVID affected children on May 30, 2022. Notably, this scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, 2021.



Giving information in this regard an official spokesperson said that the programme will be held on May 30, 2022, and will be attended by Ministers, MPs, MLAs, child protection panels at the national and the state level, juvenile justice boards, and children will watch the programme through webcast/live telecast. Haryana Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda will attend the programme from Jind, whereas, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij will attend from Ambala.

He further informed that women & child development department is the nodal department for the execution of the scheme in collaboration with departments of posts, social justice & empowerment, education, health and deputy dommissioners are nodal authorities at the district level.

The spokesperson said that children have been enrolled under Ayusman Bharat - PM Jay with a health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh per annum per child. Premium will be paid by PM Cares. Health cards have already been distributed by Deputy Commissioners. 2 Children namely Payal and Sourabh have already been given the benefit of Rs. 10 lakh each in their account. As many as 93 children have already got the financial benefit in their account with a total amount Rs. 7.17 crore from the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of Children in a sustained manner, enable their well-being through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support on reaching 23 years of age. Children who lost both their parents or biological guardian or adoptive parents during the period 11-03-2020 to 28-02-2022 have been included in the support.

He said that identification of the children has been carried out by the Deputy Commissioners with the assistance of police, district child protection units and members of civil society. After the due verification of the cause of death of parents by CWC, detail was uploaded on the PM Cares for children portal.