Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar Int'l Airport on Oct 20

Lucknow: The stage is set for the inauguration of the much-awaited Kushinagar International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20.

The grand inauguration ceremony of the airport, which is being seen as a major conduit in the Buddhist circuit to boost tourist inflow, will be attended by Sri Lankan President Lt Colonel Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a host of dignitaries, including ambassadors of around 15 countries to India.

The airport will also witness the arrival of its maiden international flight from Colombo with the president and a 125-member delegation accompanying him on board, including Buddhist monks and pilgrims on the occasion.

With the opening of Kushinagar Airport, the inflow of international tourists as well as outbound tourism are expected to increase by 15 to 20 percent in the coming years, because of its strategic location near Buddhist sites in both Uttar Pradesh and north Bihar.

The airport will facilitate hassle-free movement of tourists from countries with sizeable Buddhist population in East Asia and South-East-Asia to the six Buddhist sites in Uttar Pradesh located in Kushinagar, Sarnath and Shravasti because of its better connectivity to these places, as well as Buddhist sites located in north Bihar. In Bihar, Kesaria stupa, the largest Buddhist stupa in the world, and Vaishali are not far from Kushinagar and those willing can cover these sites in one visit with the opening of Kushinagar Airport.

Earlier, the entry point for the Buddhist Tourists in India were Kolkata, Delhi, Gaya & later Varanasi, which are situated far away from one another. Besides, due to lack of air connectivity, it was time taking and most tourists could not even think of completing the circuit in one go. Now, with the opening of Kushinagar Airport foreign tourists can complete their pilgrimage in considerably

less time.