Modi speaks with Israeli PM; both leaders vow to expand cooperation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Monday with the two leaders agreeing on the potential to further expand cooperation and deciding that the foreign ministries of the two countries would work on preparing a roadmap for further enriching the India-Israel strategic partnership.

During their telephonic conversation, Modi reiterated his congratulations to Bennett for assuming office as the Israeli Prime Minister earlier this year, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here said.

The leaders expressed satisfaction over the remarkable growth in the bilateral relationship in recent years, it said.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India greatly values its robust cooperation with Israel in areas like agriculture, water, defence and security, and cyber-security.

"Both leaders agreed on the potential to further expand cooperation, especially in the areas of high-technology and innovation. They discussed concrete steps that could be taken in this regard, and decided that the two Foreign Ministries would work on preparing a roadmap for further enriching the India-Israel Strategic Partnership," the statement said.

Recalling that next year would mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Bennett to visit India.

Modi also conveyed his greetings and good wishes to Bennett and the people of Israel for the coming Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah.

"It was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @naftalibennett. Reiterated my congratulations for his appointment," Modi tweeted.