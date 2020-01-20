Modi says exams not everything, suggests tech free room in home

New Delhi: At the third edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha', Prime Minister Narendra Modi took references from India's moon mission, cricketing excellence and everyday life to tell students about how to deal with failures.



During the interaction with school students ahead of the exam season, Modi in his annual 'Pariksha pe Charcha' event, said that the new decade will be of those who are now in secondary schools and it's important for them to envision their leadership role in India.

"Do you remember the India-Australia test series in 2001? Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But, in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did. They batted in difficult situations to clinch victory for India from the jaws of defeat," the PM told students while giving lessons of motivation.

Giving motivational examples to students to keep themselves motivated, the PM also talked about how India bowler Anil Kumble bowled to India's glory notwithstanding his injury.

"Today, I am talking to students who would be playing a key role in India's development in 2047, when we mark a hundred years since independence," Modi said underlining that he hopes this "generation takes it upon themselves to act on some of the Fundamental Duties enshrined in our Constitution".

In reply to a question from a student about losing interest while studying, the Prime Minister said, "Most often students get demotivated due to factors that are external to them and also as they try to attach too much significance to their own expectations."

The PM asked the students to find out the reason for the demotivation and ponder over how to deal with it. He gave the example of the recent issue of Chandrayaan and his visit to ISRO.

"Motivation and demotivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO during Chandrayaan and the time spent with our hardworking scientists," he said.

"We should not look at failures as setbacks or stumbling blocks. We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn't mean that we cannot succeed in life. In fact a setback may mean that the best is yet to come. We should try to convert our distressed situations as stepping stones for a bright future," the PM said.

While advising students to not fear technology and take full advantage of it, he advised against technology addiction and need for spending time with real people than on social media.

"Fear of technology is not good. Technology is a friend. Merely knowledge of technology isn't enough. It's application is as important. Technology is a part of our daily lives, but if we misuse it, it robs our valuable time and resources", he said.

"It's common to see four members of a family seated together but each of them is on their phones. Can we think of a technology-free time? Or, have a space in the house which is technology-free. In this manner, we won't be distracted by tech," said Modi terming himself a friend of students and his interaction "without any filter".

"Good marks in exams are not everything. We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything," Modi said.

He urged students to be confident about their own preparation.

"Do not enter the exam hall with any sort of pressure. Do not worry about what the others are doing. Have faith in yourself and focus on what you've prepared," he said.

On how to deal with the pressure and expectations from parents and teachers, the PM urged the parents not pressurize the students, but to pursue with them. "The way ahead lies in pursuing, not pressuring children. Inspire children to do things that bring out their inner potential," he said.

In reply to a question on what is the best time to study, the PM said, "While mind is as fresh early in the morning as the sky after rain, one should only follow that routine in which one is comfortable"

About 2,000 students and teachers attended the event. Of these, 1,050 students were selected through an essay competition.

Students who got to ask questions to the prime minister were short-listed on the basis of essays submitted on five subjects - Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is

Beneficial.