Modi, Rahul to fuel high decibel poll rallies today

New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set to take part in electioneering, the poll-bound Bihar is all set to witness high decibel political rallies on Friday as both the heavyweight leaders are scheduled to address a series of rallies in the state.



The PM is scheduled to address three rallies on Friday, while Gandhi scion will address two mass gatherings to seek votes for the candidates of Mahagathbandhan, primarily Congress nominees.

Prime Minister Modi will kick-start his poll campaigning from Dehri in Rohtas district and after that the PM will address a rally in Gaya, while his third rally is scheduled in Bhagalpur to seek votes for NDA candidates on different assembly constituencies going for the poll in the first phase on October 28.

As per BJP leaders, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also join Modi at the rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur, while in Gaya, JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh will share the dais with Modi along with Jitan Ram Manjhi, former CM and president of Hindustani Awam Morcha.

The Congress leader is scheduled to address two rallies starting from Hisua in Nawada district and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

As per party leaders, Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial face of the Grand Alliance, would also join Gandhi at Hisua, where Congress nominee Neetu Singh is taking on sitting BJP MLA Anil Singh.

The Hisua assembly seat has been a stronghold of the Congress till Aditya Singh lost to the incumbent Anil Singh. The Congress nominee Neetu Singh is the younger daughter-in-law of Aditya Singh and wining this seat has become a matter of prestige for both the leaders of the Bhumihar community.

In Kahalgaon, the former Congress president will be accompanied by Shaktisinh Gohil and other senior party leaders, besides some district-level office-bearers and candidates of the coalition partners.

The BJP has already fielded Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nityanand Rai, BJP president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take on opposition parties by addressing public meetings at various places.

However, the Congress has given the command of managing electioneering in Bihar to its AICC office-bearers led by party's general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is also addressing about 10 rallies in a day, while JD(U)'s key face Nitish Kumar is addressing 4-5 public meetings daily and also addressing virtual rallies to reach out to maximum number of voters.