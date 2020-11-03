Modi, Nitish looted Bihar, did not help migrants: Rahul

Katihar/Kishanganj (Bihar): Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged they "looted" Bihar, and did not help migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown.



Addressing two poll rallies in the state, the former Congress president criticised the NDA government over demonetisation, migrant crisis, GST, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the three new farm laws.

Speaking at Katihar rally he said neither Modi nor Kumar did anything to help migrant labourers when they were walking thousands of kilometres to return to their home during the coronavirus lockdown.

"The Congress had arranged buses for the movement of migrant workers. We are not in power so we could not do it for millions, but we helped as many people as we could," he said.

Gandhi also claimed the PM and the Bihar CM have failed to fulfill promises on development and job creation.

"I want to ask all the youth who are here that Modi ji had said he will give two crore jobs every year, but where are the jobs? Why are the youth unemployed today?" he asked.

He also alleged that farmers are angry with Modi over the three recently enacted agricultural laws.

The Congress leader further stated that at least 20 per cent of the maize produced in the country comes from Bihar, but "do you get the right price? What did Modi ji and Nitish ji do to get you the right price?"

"Every youth of Bihar knows that Narendra Modi and Nitishji have together looted Bihar. They have destroyed Bihar's small shopkeepers. And now the youth and the farmer of Bihar have decided to vote for Grand Alliance," he claimed.

In his second rally at Kishanganj, he said Modi had "promised" that he would give Rs 15 lakh to everybody, but after winning elections he invalidated Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes, forcing" people to deposit their own money

in banks.