Modi, Mauritius PM Jugnauth discuss bilateral cooperation

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth here and discussed bilateral cooperation in many sectors, officials said.



The two leaders attended the inauguration of a Global AYUSH Summit earlier in the day.

"United by history, kinship, culture, language & the shared waters of the Indian Ocean PM @narendramodi held a bilateral meeting with PM @KumarJugnauth of Mauritius at Gandhinagar, Gujarat following the inauguration of the @GlobalAyushSummit," tweeted spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

"Leaders discussed the ongoing development partnership and cooperation in defence, capacity building, people to people exchanges & #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations. Reviewed progress of the Metro Express Project and the proposal for an AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius," he said in another tweet.

Jugnauth was also present when Modi laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar on Tuesday. The Mauritius prime minister landed in Rajkot in Gujarat on Monday.