Modi making Bhagirath efforts to save water: Khattar

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making Bhagirath-like efforts to save every single drop of water.



"Just as Bhagirath with his dedicated efforts had brought the river Ganga from the Heavens to the Earth, similarly Prime Minister Narendra Modi by launching Amrit Sarovar Mission has also made Bhagirath-like efforts to save Ponds," said Khattar after launching the State-Level Amrit Sarovar Mission during a programme organized at Nahra village in Sonipat district on Sunday.

He said that water is the core of healthy land and we would not like to give barren land without water to our next generation. After reaching the event, the Chief Minister launched the Amrit Sarovar Mission with the coconut breaking ritual at the village Gangeshwar Sarovar. Congratulating the workers on International Labour Day, the Chief Minister also contributed through 'Shramdan'.

While addressing the public representatives who had joined the Amrit Sarovar Mission programme organized at 111 places across the state through video conferencing, Khattar said that Modi,while understanding the basic mantra that 'Water is Life,' has launched a mission to save the ponds across the country.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that earlier people used to dig ponds themselves. But for a long time, people did not pay attention to the cleanliness of the ponds, due to which the ponds became polluted. With the passage of time, waste coming out of various sources started flowing into these ponds. The water of the ponds started overflowing but from today we have taken the initiative to resolve this problem, said Manohar Lal Khattar. The Chief Minister said that there are 18,000 ponds in Haryana, out of which 4000 are filled with rainwater, while 6000 are filled with water for animal use and 8000 ponds are filled with dirty water, which will be treated.

Under the Amrit Sarovar Mission, firstly 8000 ponds of Haryana will be renovated by August 15, of which work has been started on 1600 ponds.