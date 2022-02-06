Modi left farmers on roads amid Covid, alleges Rahul

Haridwar/Kichcha (U'khand): Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leaving protesting farmers on roads for a year amid the pandemic, Rahul Gandhi termed him a "21st-Century king" and pledged the Congress would form a government in Uttarakhand that would never shut out people.



Addressing election rallies in Haridwar and at Kichcha in Udham Singh Nagar district, the former Congress chief alleged that Modi only cared for his billionaire friends and left the rest to fend for themselves.

The Congress, on the other hand, intends to give a government that will work taking the people along, he said.

In Haridwar, where he performed 'Ganga Aarti' at the famous Har Ki Pauri Ghat, Gandhi said, "We will give you a chief minister who comes to you, listens to your problems and runs the government accordingly."

"The government's doors will always be open for you we will work in partnership with you."

He described the farmers as the country's backbone and alleged that the purpose of the agri laws was to "enfeeble the farmers and strengthen the hands of a few billionaire industrialists at their expense".

"Narendra Modi is a 21st-century king who thought it below dignity to talk to farmers," Gandhi alleged.

Accompanied by the Congress' Uttarakhand campaign committee head Harish Rawat, the party's state unit chief Ganesh Godiyal, in charge for Congress in the state Devender Yadav and Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh, he performed 'Ganga Aarti' in Haridwar.

He then posted on Twitter three videos of himself participating in the 'aarti' amid 'Har Har Gange' chants by the huge crowd present there.

With one video of himself offering prayers, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Salutations to Ganga ji! Praying for the bright future of Uttarakhand."

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand are slated to be held on February 14.

Addressing a poll rally earlier in the day, Gandhi said, "India does not have a prime minister today. It has a king who believes that when he takes a decision everyone else should keep quiet."