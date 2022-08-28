Modi lays foundation stone of Maruti's 3rd plant through video conferencing

chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Maruti-Suzuki's third plant, through video conferencing, at Industrial Model Township (IMT), Kharkhoda, Sonipat.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala were present at the venue. Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that this expansion will form the basis of immense future potential for Suzuki. He said that the success of Maruti-Suzuki is also a sign of a strong India-Japan partnership. Relations between the two countries have reached new heights in the last 8 years.

In his address, Haryana Chief Minister first expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for taking out time of his busy schedule and laying the foundation stone of the project. At the same time, the Chief Minister appreciated the decision of Maruti Suzuki to set up the third plant in Haryana and said that it is such a step, through which 21st century India is moving towards realizing the dream of 'Self-reliant India' and 'Make in India'.

Also, this project will be the foundation stone for the prosperity of Haryana. This project will usher in the next phase of the industrial revolution in Haryana. More than 11,000 people will get employment from this plant. The Chief Minister said that Maruti Suzuki Company has completed 4 decades in Haryana. It has made a remarkable contribution to giving Haryana the special identity that the state has in the automobile sector today. He said that out of 1,450 Japanese companies in India, 28 per cent have invested in Haryana. We do not believe in B2B, G2G but H2H i.e. Heart to Heart relationship.

Khattar also mentioned the major projects given to Haryana by the Central Government. He said that the Centre has given many projects to Haryana, including Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, Rail Coach Repair Factory, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway, Ballabgarh-Mujesar, Mundka Bahadurgarh, Gurugram. Similarly, in the form of 'Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor', the central government has also approved a big project for the state. He expressed hope that Haryana will continue to get the cooperation of the Central Government in the same way in future as well.

Khattar said that Haryana has not only emerged as a preferred destination for the investors, but the confidence of the investors in the State has been continuously strengthened. Despite the Covid pandemic, many big companies invested in Haryana and now Maruti Suzuki has set up its plant. Khattar said that it is the endeavor of the State Government that Haryana should take forward the vision of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy by the year 2024.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that with the establishment of these two plants in Kharkhoda, the area would develop on the lines of Gurugram and a large number of subsidiaries will also set up their industries here.