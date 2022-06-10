Modi, Kejriwal to visit Himachal

Shimla: With eyes clearly on the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning his next road show in Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala — second most important urban town in the state, also headquarter of politically hot Kangra district.



Not alone this, Modi also will have a night halt at Dharamshala for which the BJP government is making fool proof arrangements for his stay at Circuit House, where a PMO camp office will also be located for two days.

Though, Modi is slated to address a two-day conference of the states Chief secretaries but Modi's arrival in Dharamshala will witness a host of political activities, especially his roadshow — the second one he proposes in the state, after Shimla on May 31.

"It's a matter of honour for the state that the Prime Minister will be visiting the state within a fortnight on June 16. He will have a night stay.Among other things, there is a roadshow being organised by the party for him. All arrangements were being made to make it a grand success," said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, confirming this to Millennium Post here.

Thakur said the state will see more presence of Modi ji in the coming months.

His next destination in July 2022, will be Bilaspur — where he will inaugurate AIIMS, an ambitious health infrastructure project for which a foundation stone was laid by him in 2017 before the 2017 elections. The project was completed in a record time, said Thakur.

Modi's frequent trips to Himachal Pradesh clearly indicate that he will eventually overshadow the BJP's election campaign, beside Gujarat. The elections are likely to be held in October–November 2022.

The BJP is already, in full, election mode in the state.

The Chief Minister is touring almost every assembly constituency to launch new projects and inaugurate the works completed during his four and half year term.

Last week the BJP held a meeting of the state executive to draw-up its poll strategy and give a road map to the workers.

The Congress ,which has appointed Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh as new PCC president, and reconstituted the state body, is also making efforts to register its presence and demonstrate its unity drive. Yet, the party still continues to grapple with a factional war even as a lot of leaders are siding with Pratibha Singh to invoke legacy and influence of Virbhadra Singh.

Meanwhile AAP, which is making deeper inroads into the hills of Himachal Pradesh ,projecting itself as alternative to BJP-Congress, has proposed the next tour of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on June 11. He will also be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.