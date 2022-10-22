Modi hails PMAY for helping bring about socio-economic change

Satna (MP): The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) housing scheme has become a major instrument of socio-economic change in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday even as he slammed the political culture of 'Revdi' or freebies.



He was speaking after conducting, virtually, the 'grih pravesh' ceremony of 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the PMAY in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district by pressing a remote button.

The Grih Pravesh ceremony is conducted at the time of entering one's new house.

"Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has become a major medium of bringing socio-economic change in the country," he said.

"Earlier governments made promises and claims of Garibi Hatao (poverty alleviation). It was only a political gimmick," the PM claimed.

"Every taxpayer must be thinking (today) that as I am celebrating Diwali, the poor brothers in MP too are rejoicing during the festival of light. He is getting a pukka house. His daughter's life will improve. But when this taxpayer sees that the money (tax) collected from him is being spent on the distribution of Revdi (freebies), he is pained," Modi said.

"Several taxpayers are writing freely to me. I am glad that a big section of society has resolved to free the country of freebies," he added.

The prime minister had attacked the 'Revdi culture' earlier too, targeting the election-time promises of free goods or facilities made by political parties.

His government has provided pukka houses to 3.5 crore poor families in the country under the PMAY in the last eight years, Modi further said. "Earlier, even after getting a house (under a government scheme), the poor had to run around to get amenities like toilets and electricity, but now the houses built under PMAY come with all the facilities like electricity, water connection, toilet and gas connection, and they will give strength to the beneficiaries to fulfil their dreams," he said.

In Madhya Pradesh, about 30 lakh houses have been built under the PMAY in the last eight years and another 9-10 lakh houses are being constructed, he said. "An investment of Rs 22,000 crore has been made under the scheme in MP alone. This has given a fillip to development activities in MP as artisans, traders and other sections of society are benefiting from it, Modi said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present among others in Satna during the event.