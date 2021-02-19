'Modi govt has rid country of middlemen, power brokers'

Shimla: Union Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rid the government of 'middlemen and power brokers', who never allowed the benefits to reach the common man and also the states.



"This is the biggest cleansing operation against corruption which the Modi government has accomplished in the country to provide a government which performs and transforms," Thakur declared at Dharamshala.

On the final day of the two-day state BJP executive meeting, which earlier was also addressed by party's national president J P Nadda, the minister for finance and corporate affairs said Modi government's mantra has set new performance benchmarks. This facilitated the percolation of the benefits to all the sectors.

Thakur said, "Earlier the Central government was ridden with scams and corruption. There were middle men and chain of vested interest that prevented the benefits of social welfare schemes from reaching the poor. Under Modi regime every rupee reaches the poor through direct bank transfers into their accounts."

The minister said the government has opened up vast opportunities in every sector. The sectors like renewable energy, technology -AI -FinTech and Digital India, Housing, Urbanisation and Infrastructure and Agriculture & Food Processing are open to investments. Every sector opened up will have a multiplier effect on the other. This will accelerate growth, create wealth for all and provide a quantum leap towards economic prosperity."

On Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said the Centre has provided Rs 16,490 crore for four railway line projects, Rs 16,675 crore for road projects, Rs 352 crore for clean energy transmission investment programme project, Rs 353 crore for horticulture development, Rs 210 crore for skill development projects amongst other funds and grants. This is one of the biggest ever funding to the state.

The Union Budget, he said has made historic allocations to various sectors. The central government has increased its expenditure by 35%, outlay of Rs 118000 crore has been set aside for the roads, Rs 110000 crore for railways, Rs 50110 crore for water and Jal Shakti, Rs 223000 crore for healthcare which is an increase of 137% over last year.