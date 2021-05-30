Modi govt harmful for country, says Cong on its 7th anniversary

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi dispensation is harmful for the country as it has failed on every front and betrayed people's trust, the Congress charged on Sunday on the seventh anniversary of the government. "The truth is Modi government's seven years are a story of immeasurable pain, insurmountable devastation and unfathomable agony and anguish for a nation of 140 crore people," the party said.



The opposition party released a seven-point charge-sheet of "blunders" it accused the government of committing, and alleged that the Modi dispensation abdicated its responsibilities towards people.

The Congress listed out what it called the major failures of the government, including a declining economy, rising unemployment and inflation, and COVID-19 mismanagement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government needs to have the right intention, policy and determination to fight the coronavirus and not just a monthly talk. "You need the right intention, policy and determination to fight Corona and not just a pointless talk once in a month," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, on a day when Prime Minister Modi delivered his monthly "Mann ki baat" radio address.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the last seven years have been a story of unprecedented devastation, abdication of responsibility and abandonment of India's people by a government that was showered with all the love and affection. "This government is harmful for the country as it has betrayed the faith of people of India. It is betraying the trust and the innate faith the people reposed in prime minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"This is a deception of the worst kind heaped upon 140 crore Indians by a government they elected based on innumerable promises. After seven years time has come to do stock taking. Time has come to ask why the country is suffering," he said.

The Congress also came out with a 4.5-minute video, "Bharat Mata ki Kahani", listing out the "failures" of the government in the last seven years.

"The truth is Modi government's seven years are a story of immeasurable pain, insurmountable devastation and unfathomable agony and anguish for a nation of 140 crore people. The Modi government has abandoned its people and abdicated its duty and responsibility in the middle of the pandemic," Surjewala told reporters. He said the Modi government is guilty of attacking the poor, the middle class and the marginalised instead of attacking poverty.

"The Modi government has decimated by design a robust Indian economy into deep economic recession today. The Modi government is responsible for runaway inflation where petrol is crossing Rs 100 for first time in 70 years and mustard oil is crossing Rs 200 per litre.

"The Modi government is guilty of unpardonable compromise on national integrity as also our territorial integrity. The Modi government has only given us pain and suffering and has decimated the very edifice of democracy in this country and we need to restore it as a nation together," he said.

Training his guns on the prime minister, he said it is probably for the first time ever in this country that the government left lakhs of Indians to fend for their own people and die during the pandemic.