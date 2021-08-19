Modi government pushed northeast into chaos: Surjewala

New Delhi: Drawing a parallel between pictures of Taliban militants on the streets of Kabul and the situation in Meghalaya, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The Modi government has pushed the entire north-east into chaos and there is a complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in multiple states."



Referring to a recent video of masked men marching with AK-47 rifles in Shillong, Surjewala alleged that the Northeast has been pushed into arson and constitutional anarchy.

"While we see disturbing scenes in Afghanistan, the truth of Northeast is being hidden by the government," he said, adding, "When the Taliban brandish weapons we can understand because it happens in Afghanistan. But a similar video of masked men brandishing AK-47 rifles on the streets of Shillong has surfaced. It is the abdication of duty by the government of India."

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, Surjewala, said, "The Modi government remained deaf to the situation in the Northeast. This is the result of blind lust to latch on to power in the Northeast by the BJP."

Surjewala also alleged that the situation turned violent in several parts of the Northeast due to the abdication of constitutional duties and failure to restore the rule of law from the Centre. The situation in Meghalaya turned violent on Sunday, following the death of Chesterfield Thangkhiew, former leader of banned militant group HNLC. Chesterfield Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018, was shot dead on August 13 when he allegedly tried to attack a police team with a knife during a raid at his house in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state.