Modi 'finishing' farmers and labourers with three laws: Rahul

Sangrur (Pb): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was finishing farmers and labourers with the three farm laws introduced recently just as he had destroyed small shopkeepers with demonetisation and implementation of GST.



Intensifying his attack on the Centre, he also brought up the issue of China and claimed that it had "dared to enter India and kill our soldiers" as Modi has "weakened" the country. Addressing a public gathering in Punjab's Sangrur, Gandhi claimed that none of the policies of the Modi-led Central government during the last six years were meant to benefit the poor, farmers or labourers.

All of its policies are made for their three to four select friends, he said.

Asserting the need to improve the food procurement and Public Distribution System, Gandhi said, There is a need to strengthen this system. More mandis need to be set up. There is a need to guarantee MSP (minimum support price), to give infrastructure to farmers, to set up silos .

Narendra Modi is not strengthening the system... If Modi gives better PDS, guarantees MSP and brings more mandis, then Ambani and Adani cannot make money, the Congress leader alleged.

He claimed the new agriculture-related laws were not only against farmers and labourers but the entire nation and were meant to snatch the country's freedom.

Like he (Modi) finished small traders and small and medium enterprises with GST and demonetisation, he is finishing farmers and labourers the same way and slashing your throats with these three laws, he said.

He also asked the BJP-led Centre why it was in a hurry to bring the laws during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reason is because Modi thinks if feet of farmers and labourers are hit with axes during coronavirus time, then they will not be able to come out of their houses, he said.