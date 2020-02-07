Modi doesn't behave like prime minister: Rahul
New Delhi: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "tubelight" barb, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he does not behave like a prime minister.
"Normally, a prime minister has a particular status, a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our prime minister doesn't have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way," he told reporters outside Parliament.
Gandhi said this when he was asked about Modi's "tubelight" barb at him during his reply to the motion of thanks to the president's address in Lok Sabha.
He also said that "we are being stifled and we are not being allowed to speak in Parliament".
"They have suppressed our voices," he said.
