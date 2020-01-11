Modi condoles death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said and described him as a "visionary leader and statesman", who transformed Oman into a prosperous nation and called him a "beacon of peace".
In a series of tweets, Modi said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world."
The Prime Minister also called Sultan Qaboos as a true friend of India and said, he provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman.
"I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace," Modi said.
His remarks came after Oman's Sultan, the Arab world's longest-serving ruler died at an age of 79.
According to media reports, the Sultan, who ruled Oman for almost half a century, was unmarried and had no heir or had designated successor.
(Image from indiatimes.com)
