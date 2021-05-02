Modi, BJP leaders congratulate Mamata, Stalin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her party's win in the assembly polls and assured the Centre's all possible support to the state government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a series of tweets, Modi also offered congratulations to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who heads the Left front in the state, and DMK supremo M K Stalin, who led the opposition alliance in Tamil Nadu, for their poll victories.

"Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the COVID-19 global pandemic."

In a tweet to Stalin, who is set to be the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Modi said they will work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the people of West Bengal for boosting the BJP's presence.

"From a negligible presence earlier, BJP's presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls," he said.

In another post, he said, "I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who supported NDA. I assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will keep working towards the state's welfare and to further popularise the glorious Tamil culture. I applaud our Karyakartas for their hard work."

The prime minister also thanks voters in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for backing the BJP in various by-polls.

Some senior BJP leaders also congratulated Mamata Banerjee and Stalin for their victory. In a series of tweets, senior party leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinari Vijayan for his party's victory in the state assembly polls.

Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sadbanand Sonawal for the party's victory in the state assembly polls.

He said the pro-people policies of the Modi-led government at the Centre and the state government under Sonowal have once again helped the BJP in winning the assembly elections in Assam.

Congratulating Banerjee, Singh said he wished the best to her for her next tenure.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated Banerjee in a tweet and said, "Good wishes for your next tenure."

Sitharaman congratulated Vijayan and conveyed her wishes in Tamil to DMK supremo Stalin for his party's victory in Tamil Nadu assembly polls.