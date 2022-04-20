Model Jail Chandigarh celebrates Golden Jubilee Year in 2022

Chandigarh: The Model Jail, Chandigarh was initially set up as a sub Jail in 1972 which was upgraded as District Jail in 1975. It was elevated in status as a Model Jail equivalent to a Central Jail in January, 1990. After completing 50 years of its inception in 2022, the Model Jail, Chandigarh is celebrating Golden Jubilee Year of its inception in 2022. During its 50 years of History, it has housed many political prisoners including some high profile inmates. Out of these two went on to become Governors of different States of India right from the Burail jail.

For the last three decades, the Model Jail, Chandigarh has also been the house of some High Security Prisoners who are still lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh.

Continuing its efforts towards the betterment and rehabilitation of the prisoners, the Model Jail Chandigarh has set up a "Modern Mulakat Room" and Centralized "Radio Station cum Public Addressing System" for the prisoners which were inaugurated by Banwarilal Purohit, the Governor Punjab-cum Administrator UT, Chandigarh on April 18, 2022. Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, Praveer Ranjan Director General of Police, Omvir Singh Bishnoi, Inspector General Of Police, Deepak Purohit, Inspector General of Prisons, UT, Chandigarh, Tejinder Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police, NIA, Chandigarh, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Senior Superintendent of Police, UT, Chandigarh were present on this occasion.

Deepak Purohit, IPS, Inspector General of Prisons, UT, Chandigarh welcomed Banwarilal Purohit, Administrator UT, Chandigarh and other dignitaries, present on the occasion. IG Prisons informed that the Model Jail Chandigarh is the only jail in the Union Territory which caters to the needs of two States and Chandigarh during

any event.