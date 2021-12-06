MNF MLA among 92 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram, 2 more die

Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,36,454, a Health Department official said.



Among the new patients is ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary board vice-chairman C Lalmuanpuia, he said.

The toll rose to 507 as two men from Aizawl district died, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 5.89 per cent from 10.66 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected after testing 1,563 samples, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest new cases at 54, followed by Champhai district (eight) and Serchhip district (seven), the official said.

Mizoram now has 3,101 active cases, while 544 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,32,846.