MLAs should not be given any pension: Abhay Chautala

Chandigarh: Days after the Punjab government amended pension rules for MLAs, Indian National Lok Dal's legislator from Ellenabad in Haryana, Abhay Chautala, on Saturday said that MLAs should not be given any pension.



Addressing a press conference at his Chandigarh residence, Abhay Chautala said that people elected and sent politicians to Vidhan Sabha to serve them and not to claim pensions.

"People elect us so that we can raise their grievances in the Vidhan Sabha and get their problems solved by mediating between them and government officials. We are not elected to demand pensions and allowances for us. When we get so many other facilities as MLAs, why should a pension be given at all," he said.

He said 90 MLAs were elected by over 2.5 crore people of Haryana and when they go to Vidhan Sabha it becomes their duty to fulfil their responsibilities towards the electorate.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal, the INLD leader said that MLAs in Delhi were getting the highest pension in the country.

Castigating the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, Chautala said, "The Haryana government had promised to increase old age pension to Rs 5100 per month, but this has yet not been fulfilled. Rather, the old age pension of several senior citizens has stopped."

On Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's announcement of free electricity up to 300 units starting July 1, Chautala said that the AAP government's announcements so far have proved on papers alone.