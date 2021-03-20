Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,446

Aizawl: Mizoram on Saturday reported one more case of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 4,446, an official said.



A 62-year-old man from Siaha district tested positive for the virus, he said.

The northeastern state now has 14 active cases, while 4,421 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll stands at 11.

Mizoram has tested 2,45,679 samples till date, including 454 on Friday, the official said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said 49,837 people, including 15,907 senior citizens and 1,607 people with comorbidities, have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.