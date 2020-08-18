Mizoram's COVID-19 tally crosses 800-mark

Aizawl: The number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram crossed the 800-mark on Tuesday, with 26 more people including four BSF personnel testing positive for the virus, a Health department official said.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 815 with the 26 new cases, the official said.

Of the 26 new COVID-19 cases, 16 were reported from Aizawl district, five from Kolasib district, four from Lunglei district and one from Hnahthial district, he said.

The official said that four Border Security Force jawans and 5 truckers and their helpers, who came from outside, were among the newly infected persons.

All the new patients were placed under quarantine before they tested positive for COVID-19, he added.

Of the total 815 COVID-19 cases, 443 are active as 372 people have recovered from the disease, the official said, adding that so far no death due to COVID-19 has been reported in the state.