Mizoram sets up one more screening counter for coronavirus
Aizawl, Mar 2 (PTI) The Mizoram government has set upon more screening counter for coronavirus at Thingsai in Hnahthial district on the Indo-Myanmar border, an official of the state health department said.
Thingsai is the entry and exit point along the Indo- Myanmar border in Hnahthial district.
The official said that screening for coronavirus began at Thingsai police check gate on Saturday.
So far the Mizoram government has set up at least six screening counters for coronavirus to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the state.
No case of coronavirus has been detected in the state till date, the official said.
The state government has also formed a task force to monitor screening of passengers along the state borders and international borders.
With Thingsai being the latest, the government has so far set up screening counters at Lengpui airport, Zokhawthar on the Indo-Myanmar border, Kawrpuichhuah on the Indo- Bangladesh border, Kanhmun along the Mizoram-Tripura border and Vairengte on the Mizoram-Assam border.
