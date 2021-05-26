Mizoram reports highest single-day spike of 317 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: Mizoram on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of 317 new COVID-19 cases, including 60 children, pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 10,937, a health official said.



Aizawl district registered the highest number of new cases at 258, followed by 26 in Lawngtlai, he said.

Sixteen patients have a travel history, while 283 infections were detected during contact tracing and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining 18 people contracted the disease, the official said.

Ninety-five patients have developed symptoms while 222 are asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 2,743 active cases, while 8,160 people have recovered from the disease and 34 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The state has tested over 3.75 lakh samples so far, including 3,641 on Tuesday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said 2.49 lakh people have received the first dose and 52,039 have been administered the second dose thus far.