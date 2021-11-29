Mizoram reports 94 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 new fatalities

Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in four months, pushing the tally to 1,34,373, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 492 as two more persons succumbed to the infection, he said.

The 94 fresh cases were detected out of 875 samples tested, with a single-day positivity rate of 10.74 per cent, he said.

Aizawl district reported 34 new cases, Champhai (18), Saitual (16), Khawzawl (14), Lawngtlai (5), Mamit (4), Kolasib (2) and Lunglei district (1).

Of the 94 new cases, 78 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19 and 16 were asymptomatic, he said.

Mizoram now has 3,900 active COVID-19 cases, while 309 people have recovered on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,29,981.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 96.73 per cent and the death rate is 0.36 per cent.

The state has so far tested over 14.23 lakh samples for COVID-19 including 875 samples on Sunday.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 7.15 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday and over 5.56 lakh of them received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.