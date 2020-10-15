Mizoram reports 8 new COVID-19 cases; tally 2,220

Aizawl: Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload on Thursday reached 2,220 as eight more persons tested positive for the virus, an official statement said.

Of the eight fresh cases, seven were reported from Aizawl city area while one case was reported from Kolasib district near the Assam border, the Information and Public Relations department said.



Seven cases were locally transmitted while one patient has returned from Assam.



According to the health department, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 112, while 2,108 people have recovered from the virus.



The COVID-19 recovery rate is 94.96 per cent.



Mizoram has not reported any fatality due to COVID-19 so far.



A total of 92,151 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till date.

