Mizoram reports 658 fresh COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: Mizoram reported 658 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 1,096 less than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 1,85,885, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 623 as no new fatality was reported, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 30.50 per cent from 26.45 per cent the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 2,157 samples tested, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 360, followed by Lunglei district (80) and Mamit district (70), he said.

The northeastern state now has 14,006 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,71,256 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 92.13 per cent and the death rate is 0.33 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 17.14 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.97 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday and 6.17 lakh of them have received both doses of the vaccine.