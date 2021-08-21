Mizoram reports 645 new COVID-19 cases, single day positivity rate 9.56 per cent

Aizawl: Mizoram on Saturday reported 645 new COVID-19 cases, with a single-day positivity rate of 9.56 per cent, a health department official said.



The 645 new cases, which included 118 children, pushed the tally to 51,604, he said.

The fresh cases were reported from various districts with Aizawl district reporting the highest at 391, followed by Kolasib at 76 and Lawngtlai at 59, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 97 were confirmed through RT-PCR test, 502 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 44 through TrueNat test and 2 cases were detected through Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA), he said.

Three patients have travel history, while the rest 641 were found to have locally contracted the virus, he said, adding that 348 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram currently has 7,044 active COVID-19 cases, while 44,368 people have recovered from the infection, including 1,223 people on Friday.

At least 192 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 85.97 per cent and death rate is 0.37 per cent.

The state has tested more than 7.79 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date, including 6,744 on Friday.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 6.50 lakh people have been vaccinated, of which more than 2.26 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine till Friday.