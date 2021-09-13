Mizoram reports 541 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 new fatalities

Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday reported 541 new COVID-19 cases, including 123 children, which was 548 less than the previous day's count, pushing the state's tally to 71,381, a health department official said.



The COVID-19 death rose to 238 as two more fatalities due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day infection rate rose to 31 per cent against 13.98 per cent on Sunday as the fresh cases were detected from 1,744 sample tests, the official said.

All the new patients were found to have contracted the disease locally, the official said, adding that at least 379 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram now has 12,396 active COVID-19 cases, while 58,747 people have recovered from the infection, including 572 people on Sunday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 82.30 per cent and the death rate is 0.33 per cent.

The state has conducted more than 9.65 lakh sample tests till date.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 6.63 lakh people have been vaccinated till Saturday, of which 2.98 lakh have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.