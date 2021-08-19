Mizoram reports 487 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities

Aizawl: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally crossed the 50,000 mark on Thursday as 487 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.



The 487 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 50,437, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 188 as two more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

Fifty-two new cases were detected through RT-PCR test, 418 through Rapid Antigen Test and 17 through TrueNat test, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.35 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 11,175 samples, the official said.

More than 93 children and two healthcare workers were among the newly infected people, he said, adding that one patient has a travel history while the rest 486 were found to have locally contracted the virus.

Of the 487 fresh cases, Aizawl district reported (263), Kolasib (65), Lawngtlai (59), Lunglei (32), Serchhip (22), Siaha (20), Champhai (14), Hnahthial (7), and Mamit (5), he said.

Mizoram currently has 8,230 active COVID-19 cases, while 42,019 people have recovered from the infection, including 1,338 people on Wednesday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 83.30 per cent and the death rate is 0.37 per cent, the official said.

The state has tested more than 7.65 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 6.48 lakh people have been vaccinated, of which more than 2.22 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday.