Mizoram reports 330 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Aizawl: Mizoram on Tuesday reported 330 new COVID-19 cases, 238 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 1,36,784, an official statement said.



The death toll rose to 508 as a 65-year-old man from Aizawl district succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the statement issued by the state information and public relations department said.

The single-day test positivity rate rose to 8.47 per cent from 5.89 per cent on Monday, it said.

The fresh cases were reported from various districts with Aizawl registering the highest number at 142, followed by Serchhip (49) and Lunglei (29).

Mizoram now has 3,120 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,33,156 people have recovered from the disease, including 310 people on Monday, the statement said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 97.34 per cent and the death rate is 0.37 per cent.

The state has so far tested over 14.50 lakh samples for COVID-19 including 3,897 samples tested on Monday.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 7.22 lakh people have been inoculated and over 5.67 lakh people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine till Monday.