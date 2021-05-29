Mizoram reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Aizawl: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,659 on Saturday as 283 more people tested positive for the virus, an official said.



The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 35 as an 80-year- old man succumbed to the infection at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) here on Friday, he said.

Of the 283 fresh cases, 175 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 102 through RT-PCR test and the remaining six cases were detected through TrueNat tests, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest cases at 230, followed by Lunglei and Serchhip at 16 and 15 cases, respectively.

The remaining cases were reported from Kolasib (13), Lawngtlai (4), Mamit (3) and Saitual district (2).

According to the official, 3,607 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 7.84 per cent of them came out as positive for COVID-19.

More than 61 children were among the newly infected people, he said, adding that 10 patients have travel history and the rest 273 were found to have locally contracted the virus.

Mizoram currently has 2,981 active COVID-19 cases, while 8,643 people have recovered from the disease.

At least 156 people were discharged from various COVID-19 Care Centres on Friday.

Mizoram has so far tested 3,84,898 samples for COVID- 19.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 74.14 per cent.

According to state immunization officer Dr Lalzawmi, 2,54,685 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of which 52,065 people have received both the doses till Friday.