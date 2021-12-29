Mizoram reports 207 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 new fatalities

Aizawl: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,40,955 as 207 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, 23 more than the previous day, a health department official said.



The COVID-19 death toll rose to 541 as two more persons from Kolasib and Champhai districts succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

At least 60 children were among the newly infected people, the official said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 75, followed by Mamit (32) and Serchhip (29), he said.

The northeastern state now has 1,483 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,38,931 people have so far recovered from the infection, including 157 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.56 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 98.40 per cent and the death rate is 0.38 per cent, which is less than the national average of 1.38 per cent, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 6.70 per cent from 10.27 per cent the previous day.

Mizoram on Tuesday had reported 184 new COVID-19 cases.

The state has so far tested more than 15 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 3,090 samples on Tuesday.

Over 7.30 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, including 5.87 lakh people who have received both doses of the vaccine till Tuesday, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) handed over test kits worth Rs 4 crore to Mizoram on Tuesday.

The South Korean made 3,60,000 numbers of Rapid Antigen Test kits and 1,80,000 numbers of RT-PCR test kits were received by state health minister Dr R Lalthangliana from WHO Surveillance Medical Officer Dr Lalhlimpuii.