Mizoram reports 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,148

Aizawl: At least 20 more people, including eight security personnel, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 2,148, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Aizawl district, eight from Lunglei district and one each from Serchhip, Saitual and Lawngtlai districts, he said.



Seven Assam Rifles personnel, one Border Security Force jawan and a two-month-old infant are among the newly-infected patients.



He said that only one patient developed symptoms of COVID-19 and the rest are asymptomatic.



Mizoram now has 261 active cases, while 1,887 people have recovered, the health department said.



The recovery rate is 87.85 per cent.



As many as 84,882 samples have been tested till date in the state, the official added.

