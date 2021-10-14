Mizoram reports 1,028 new COVID cases, positivity rate at 12.81%

Aizawl: Mizoram reported 1,028 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and three more deaths, an official said.



There are 14,036 active cases in the state at present, he said.

Among the new patients are 207 children.

The state has so far recorded 1,09,818 COVID-19 cases and 370 deaths, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 12.81 per cent from 14 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected after testing 8,025 samples, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 587, followed by Lunglei district (115) and Serchhip district (107), he said.

Among the new patients were two BSF personnel.

So far, 95,412 people have recovered from the infection, including 1,473 people on Wednesday.