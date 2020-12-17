Mizoram records five new COVID-19 cases, tally 4,085

Aizawl: Five more people, including three women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's tally to 4,085, an official said on Thursday.

Three cases were reported from Lawngtlai, and one each from Aizawl and Lunglei.

All five cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, the official said.

Two of them were found to have developed symptoms of the viral disease.

Mizoram currently has 171 active cases, while 3,907 people have recovered from the infection.

Seven fatalities have been reported so far.

As many as 1,68,202 samples have been examined in the northeastern state so far, including 927 on Wednesday.



